Edna Delora “Dora” Sherer Waddell, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, 90, of Troutville, and formerly of Glen Wilton, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence.

She was born June 30, 1929 in Walker County, Ala., and was a daughter of the late David Claude and Meadie Cunningham Sherer. She was a homemaker, enjoyed reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, loved watching all sports, and deer hunting. She was a member of Glen Wilton Methodist Church and also attended Springwood Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Theodore Waddell Jr. in 2000; a son, Stephen Waddell; and a number of brothers, sisters, half-brothers, half-sisters, and step-brothers and -sisters.

She is survived by children, William G. “Buddy” Waddell and wife Patsy of Troutville, Karen Waddell Peery and husband Gary of Buchanan, Donna Waddell Martin and husband Bobby of Fincastle, and Kathy Waddell Munsey and husband Kenny of Buchanan; five grandchildren, Danny Peery and wife Denise, Jason Peery and wife Melissa, Matthew Munsey and wife Meghan, Kimberly Martin, and Katie Vassar and husband Carl; fourteen great grandchildren, Hannah Peery, Dakota Peery, Brie Baldwin, Chase Peery, Blake Peery, Luke Peery, Emerson Munsey, Sawyer Munsey, Caiden Henson, Collin Henson, Hailee Vassar, Natalee Vassar, Brantlee Vassar, and baby Vassar to be born in April of 2020; a sister-in-law, Faye Sherer; two brothers-in-law, Barry Waddell and Richard Waddell; a special nephew, Gerald David Hill and wife Ethel of Oxford, AL; a number of special friends; and her grand dog, “Slick”.

The family would like to thank the staff of Blue Ridge Cancer Center and Gentle Shepherd Hospice, with special thanks to Analeigh.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with the Rev. Lee Price, the Rev. Ray Sandifer, and Pastor Brian Clingenpeel officiating. Interment was in Locust Bottom Cemetery, Glen Wilton. Pallbearers were Danny Peery, Jason Peery, Dakota Peery, Chase Peery, Carl Vassar, and Bobby Waddell. The family received friends on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Glen Wilton United Methodist Church or to Springwood Baptist Church.

