Joseph “Joe” Burhman Camper, 88, of Buchanan, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Robie Martin Camper; parents, Carl and Lula Camper; and 10 brothers and sisters. He was a US Navy Veteran serving during Korea and a retired clerk from the US Postal Service.

He is survived by his children and spouses, Cathy Beckner, Robin and Wayne Hurt, Jo Anne and Garland Humphries, and Walter and Anke Camper; grandchildren and spouses, Aaron and Jenna Humphries, Ethan Humphries, Zachary and Katelyn Hurt, Lucas and Lauren Hurt, Kaitlyn Barger, and Landon Barger; six great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Frances Mundy, Lawrence and Ruth Camper, Mary Houser, Paul “Doodle Camper, and Larry and Helen Camper; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friend, Rose Barger.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 7, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. J.R. Graybill and the Rev. Bob Hetherington. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.