Betty Ayers Crowder, 78, of Fincastle, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy V. “Sonny” Crowder Jr., and 12 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Robert Dooley; numerous nieces and nephews including special niece, Linda DeWitt; and kitty companion, Abby Rose.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 9, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Chaplain Ray Sloan officiating. Interment was in Godwin Cemetery, Fincastle. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, December 8, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan.