Central Academy Middle School (CAMS) has kicked off its annual toy drive to benefit children in Botetourt County. With over 350 children in need, the group needs assistance from the local community and businesses.

Toys can be dropped off at CAMS, BTEC, Dollar General in Fincastle, Country Cookin in Troutville, Pizza Hut in Daleville, Angelle’s Diner Troutville, Century 21-Wampler in Daleville, North Star in Buchanan, Greenwood in Troutville, HomeTrust Bank in Daleville, Todd Selkirk State Farm Insurance on US 460, The Bank of Fincastle’s Daleville, Troutville and Fincastle locations, Luke Winand at Gala Industries in Eagle Rock and libraries in Fincastle, Buchanan and Eagle Rock.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Bank of Fincastle Toys 4 Bot-E-Tots, P.O. Box 107, Fincastle, 24090