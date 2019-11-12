Members of the Daleville/Fincastle Lions Club traveled to Bedford on October 28 for the District 24C Zone meeting. There are over 60 Lions Clubs in this District headed by Zone Chair Kay. Zone meetings are a great opportunity for sharing ideas between the clubs, meeting new Lions, and discussing new policies. The Bedford Lions welcomed those who attended with a catered meal and homemade desserts.

One of the main topics of discussion was the Fall State Conference that was held in Bristol November 2. Lions Lowell Skelton and Mary Sue McCormack represented the Daleville/Fincastle Club.