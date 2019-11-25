Home Sports News Cavalier seniors announce college choices on Nov. 13 Cavalier seniors announce college choices on Nov. 13 November 25, 2019 2 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Lord Botetourt High School held a signing day for four student-athletes on November 13 as the Cavaliers announced their college choices. The athletes included Taylor Robertson (from left), who signed with the University of North Carolina Greensboro for volleyball, Miette Veldman who signed with James Madison University for volleyball, Lauren Hoffman, who is headed to Presbyterian College for softball, and Meredith Wells who will play softball at James Madison University. Photo by Aila Boyd. Inco-Check RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lord Botetourt girls ‘3-Peat’ in state Class 3 volleyball Cavaliers use big second half to down Titans Winter sports begin next week