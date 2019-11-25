Lord Botetourt High School held a signing day for four student-athletes on November 13 as the Cavaliers announced their college choices. The athletes included Taylor Robertson (from left), who signed with the University of North Carolina Greensboro for volleyball, Miette Veldman who signed with James Madison University for volleyball, Lauren Hoffman, who is headed to Presbyterian College for softball, and Meredith Wells who will play softball at James Madison University. Photo by Aila Boyd.
