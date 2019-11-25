The Lord Botetourt football team is still playing and the volleyball team just finished last Saturday, but ready or not winter sports will officially begin next week.

The James River girls will open play on Monday with a home game against Craig County. The LB boys were scheduled to host Glenvar but that game has been postponed due to the continuing football season, as well as a game on Wednesday, December 4, against James River

On Tuesday the LB girls are scheduled to make their debut under new coach Renee Favaro while the River girls play at Roanoke Catholic. The James River boys play their season opener at Parry McCluer on Tuesday.

On Wednesday Lord Botetourt will wrestle in a “quad” meet with Salem, William Byrd and Cave Spring at Andrew Lewis Middle School in Salem.

Girls’ basketball is back on Thursday, December 5, with both local teams at home. LB will host Salem and the River girls will entertain Covington in Springwood.