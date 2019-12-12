Christmas Bazaar at Trinity United Methodist

Come shop the Christmas Bazaar at Trinity United Methodist this Saturday, Dec.14 beginning at 10 a.m. There will be baked goods and one-of-a-kind gifts available for purchase. This is also the time to take advantage of the United Methodist Women’s (UMW) annual sale of fresh, bagged pecans for holiday baking.

Among many other things, there will be pumpkin cakes with cream cheese icing, or without; and hand-crocheted home goods. The bazaar at Trinity United Methodist will start at 10 a.m. and continue for visitors coming to Buchanan for the town’s annual Christmas Parade. Located on Main Street in Buchanan, Trinity UMC is the church with the clock tower (19637 Main Street).

Free lunch at Solomon’s Mission

Solomon’s Mission on Lowe Street in Buchanan is hosting the Second Saturday Free Lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 14. Mill Creek Baptist Church will provide soup and sandwiches and a craft for the kids at 11:30 a.m.

The store hours have been extended for the Christmas season. It will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, 12-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday through December.

Mill Creek Christmas cantata this weekend

The community is invited to Mill Creek Baptist Church’s Christmas cantata, “Our King Has Come,” on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. This cantata is an energetic and worshipful musical celebration that rejoices in the greatest story ever told. A nursery will be provided.

Colonial Baptist Christmas programs Sunday

Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge invites you to “Symbols of Christmas,” a Christmas musical celebration presented by the Adult Choir, and “Tell Me the Story,” a children’s presentation on Sunday morning, December 15, beginning at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge and a nursery will be provided. Colonial Baptist Church is located at 221 Hillcrest Street in Blue Ridge just off Rt. 460W and Mountain Pass Road. For more information, contact the church office at 977-5683.

Valley View Baptist Christmas program Sunday

Valley View Baptist Church will present the annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and stay for refreshments afterwards. The church is located at 17417 Main Street in Buchanan.

Lithia UMC Christmas program Sunday

Lithia United Methodist Church will present its annual Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m.. This traditional program will feature special music, children’s recitations, congregational hymn singing, Scripture and other Christmas readings.

A love offering will be received for local families with needs. The public is invited; there will be treats for all who attend. The church is located at 21 Delong Lane, Buchanan.

Northern Botetourt Singers concert Sunday

The Northern Botetourt Singers will present “Messiah: Heaven’s Glory” at Troutville Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. The church is located at 5520 Lee Highway. The public is invited.

Service of Lessons & Carols at Emmanuel Chapel in Eagle Rock

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will hold a Community Service of Nine Lessons & Carols at Emmanuel Chapel in Eagle Rock on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. Lessons & Carols is a service of Christian worship traditionally celebrated on or near Christmas Eve. The story of the fall of humanity, the promise of the Messiah, and the birth of Jesus is told in nine short Bible readings or lessons from Genesis, the prophetic books and the Gospels, interspersed with the singing of Christmas carols, hymns and choir anthems.

The music for the service will be led by Terry Dollar and Randolph Walker (Dollar and Walker). Dollar and Walker are a guitar/vocal harmony duo from Roanoke.

Emmanuel Chapel is located at 251 High Street in Eagle Rock. After the service, a time of fellowship and refreshments will be held at the Eagle Rock Fire Department across the street.

Mt. Joy Christmas program December 21

Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren will have its annual Christmas program at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 2565 Buffalo Road, Buchanan.

Christmas Eve service at Springwood Baptist

The public is invited to a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at Springwood Baptist Church. Pastor Brian Clingenpeel will lead the service. The church is located at 88 Copps Hill Road, Buchanan.

Troutville Brethren Christmas Eve service

Troutville Church of the Brethren will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5:30 p.m. on December 24. The church is located at 5133 Lee Highway in Troutville, 992-1571.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop has the perfect dress to wear to your Christmas party for only $3 and name brand shoes for $5. There are lots and lots of Christmas decorations and gifts. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.