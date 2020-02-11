- The next Backyard Botetourt, a free presentation on local natural resources co-sponsored by Mountain Castles SWCD and Valley Conservation Council, is from 7-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 in the Fincastle Library. In honor of Botetourt’s 250th anniversary, the topic will be on Botetourt’s historic iron furnaces. The speaker will be Edwin McCoy.
- Botetourt Community Partnership, a free quarterly meeting open to the public, sponsored by Valley Conservation Council, begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 in the Fincastle Library. The topic for this meeting is local food security and will highlight food pantries and local growers. Complimentary refreshments will be available beginning at 8:45 a.m.