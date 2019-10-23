Fincastle Baptist Church will host “Surrounded Women’s Conference” at the church in November. It will bring together women of all ages from across the region to discover tools for successful relationships by studying Jesus’ friendship. The conference will feature best-selling author and speaker Lisa-Jo Baker.

This event includes worship, special guests from the region and a Holiday Craft Marketplace from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9

For information and tickets visit: www.surroundedwomen.org or call 473-2861.