Appalachian Vespers service at Emmanuel Chapel in Eagle Rock Join St. Mark’s Episcopal members on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. for Appalachian Vespers, a casual, informal service featuring local musicians. The services are held in Eagle Rock at the Emmanuel Chapel at 251 High Street. Refreshments are served after the service just across the street at the Eagle Rock Fire House. The musicians for this service will be Like The Moon, a folk-rock harmony trio based in Roanoke, featuring the lead vocals of Lisa Angell and original material by singer-songwriters Randolph Walker and Marian McConnell.

First Baptist to celebrate pastor’s anniversary

First Baptist Church of Fincastle at 6529 Blue Ridge Turnpike, Fincastle, will celebrate the 14thpastoral anniversary of the Rev. Montie E. Brown Sr. during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 17. Associate Minister Dollie Adams will deliver God’s message for the service. Everyone is welcome.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop has a great selection of winter clothes. Winter sweaters of all sizes and colors are $2 each and ladies winter coats are $5 and beautiful Christmas tops are $1. There are lots and lots of Christmas decoration and gifts. The shop is open each Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

St. Mark’s members planning trip to Alaska

Members of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville invite anyone interested to join them on a four-night land tour and seven-night cruise to Alaska next June 11-22. Round trip air from the Roanoke airport is included in the price.

The trip includes Denali, Dome Rail ride, Fairbanks, Tundra Wilderness tour, Anchorage, Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, and much more on the Norwegian Jewel.

The price ranges from $5,049-$5,899. The reservation deadline with a $250 per person deposit (fully refundable until the final payment due January 28) is December 17.

To receive a flyer with details, contact Julia Greer at 540-330-7933.

Knights of Columbus fish fry November 15

The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a fish fry on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m., eat in or take out. It will be at the Church of the Transfiguration, 7624 Roanoke Road, Fincastle.

The meal will consist of fried flounder (chicken nuggets for children), homemade cole slaw, sweet cornbread, fries and dessert. Tickets at the door are $10 for 8-adult (no advance ticket sales). There also will be a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds will benefit the Botetourt Food Pantry and Solomon’s Mission.

For more information, call 540-904-3126.

Ebenezer UMC Fall Bazaar November 23

Ebenezer United Methodist Church will have its Fall Bazaar from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 23. There will be baked goods, crafts and white elephant items. Sausage biscuits, sausage gravy biscuits and coffee will be available until 10 .am. Hot dogs with chili will be served from 10:30 to noon. Ebenezer is located at 85 Nace Road, across from the Virginian Markette.

Thanksgiving events Springwood, Andrew Chapel

Springwood Baptist Church invites everyone to the service on Sunday, Nov. 24 with a Thanksgiving meal after the church service with Pastor Brian Clingenpeel. Bring a favorite vegetable and dessert to enjoy.

That evening there will be a service at 7 p.m. at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church, 3936 Beaver Dam Road,both churches combined. The speaker will be Brian Clingenpeel from Springwood Baptist.

For more information, contact Stacey Clark at 520-2015 or stacey1130@aol.com.

Jewish perspectives on Christmas at Colonial Baptist

Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge invites everyone to special services on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rev. Dennis Karp with Chosen People Ministries, www.chosenpeople.com, will minister in three services:

9:30 a.m. – “Advent Through Jewish Eyes” – Enhance the days leading up to Christmas by understanding Advent through a Jewish perspective.

10:30 a.m. – “Without Hanukkah, There Would Be No Christmas” – The Christmas/Hanukkah connection, a great story of redemption and sacrifice.

6 p.m. – “Christmas Through Jewish Eyes” – Explore biblical prophecy in relation to the first coming of the promised Messiah of Israel and Savior of the world, Jesus,

There is no charge and a nursery is available for each service. Colonial Baptist Church is located at 221 Hillcrest Streetin Blue Ridge. Call the church office at 977-5683 for more information.