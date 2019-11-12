In a time when churches experience division and splits, two churches have united as one. First Baptist Church of Cloverdale (FBCC) and First Baptist Church of Amsterdam (FBCA) have merged under the new name, Spirit of Unity Baptist Church.

Merger Celebration Sunday will be November 17 at 3 p.m. at 193 Updike Lane, Cloverdale (site of the former First Baptist Church of Cloverdale).

The Rev. Charles R. Whitfield, Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church – East Martinsville and President of the Virginia Baptist State Convention, will be the guest preacher. He will be joined by the choir and members of the congregation. There will be a meal served after the morning service.

It is historically significant that FBCC was founded in 1866, one year after the abolishment of slavery, and her various ministries served the Lord faithfully for 153 years. Likewise, the ministries of FBCA have faithfully served the Lord for 117 years. Each church has a rich history of service that will not be lost, but will be enhanced because of 270 years of combined ministry experience. This merger will allow both ministries to build upon their greatest strengths.

Family and friends are invited to share in this celebration.

Also coming up is Installation Sunday on November 24 at 2:30 p.m. when the Rev. Sean D. Burch will be officially installed as Senior Pastor of Spirit of Unity Baptist Church. The guest preacher for Installation Sunday will be the Rev. David A. Keaton from Kingdom Life Church, Minneapolis, Minn.

For more information, call 992-2201.