ABSHIRE, Wanda N.

Wanda Neal Abshire, 83, of Front Royal, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband in June, Norman Talbert Abshire; parents, Wallace Ridley and Mattie Lucille Neal; brothers, Riley Neal, Larry Neal, Jack Neal, and Jimmy Neal.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Ronnie and Sharon Abshire, Vicky and Jeff Smith, Sheila and Dave Tyson, Wallace Abshire, Cyndi Bailey; and Norman Abshire Jr.; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne Neal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held at 11a.m. Saturday, November 9, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment was in Lithia Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

CRAFT, Hiram E.

Infant Hiram Erick Craft was carried back to Heaven by the angels on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was the ninth child and sixth son of Rick and Anya Craft of Eagle Rock.

He is deeply loved and greatly missed by his sisters, Annabelle, Ava, and Ellamae; brothers, Richard IV, Eben, Kaiden, Beaumont, and Lincoln. He is survived also by his grandparents, Ricky and Judy Craft of Eagle Rock, and Terry and Ruthie Dooley of Bedford County.

Services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 12 at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to Hiram’s family at www.rader-funeralhome.com.

WALKER, Lloyd K.

Lloyd Kenneth Walker, 75, of Buchanan, passed from this life to be greeted at Heaven’s gates on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Buchanan on May 21, 1944 to the late William Henry and Lottie Florence Lester Walker. Lloyd was retired from James River Carmeuse with over 32 years of service. He loved hunting, farming, his family, and friends.

He enjoyed going to church at Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, spending time with his church family, and listening to gospel songs by The Family Circle.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Grover Walker Sr. and Donald Walker. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria M. Walker; sons, Kenny (Becky) Walker and Marty (Missy) Walker; daughter, Amy W. Smith; son-in-law, Calvin Smith; brother, David (Wanda) Walker; sisters, Elizabeth Petty, Cheryl (Larry) Frontiero, and Rebecca (Carl) Chambers; sister-in-law, Jeanie Walker; grandchildren, Christopher and Aaron Walker, Abigail Smith, Emily, Erin, Levi, Tyler, and Matthew Walker, and Adam Smith; great-grandchildren, Tristyn and Ethan; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Pastor Michael Tabor. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 Sunday, November 10, at Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com