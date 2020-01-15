The cemetery is located on Timber Ridge Road (Route 635) past Pierce Chapel, Fincastle.

There is only a little marker in the cemetery that says “Here Lie Buried Some Residents of the County Poor House Farm.” If anyone knows of a ledger of this Poor Farm, the Botetourt Genealogy Club said that they would like to have it. The members are working to identify the unmarked graves at this site. Club President Rena Worthen at can be contacted at doreatr@yahoo.com.

Among other families interred here are Bryant, Craft, Caldwell, Cummings, Huffman, Matheny, Nicholls and Riddlebarger. There are about 25 markers here. The oldest burial with a marker is Jacob Craft 1904 and the most recent marker is Howard Dwight Craft in 2008. Many of the markers here are the temporary funeral home markers.

In 2014 the cemetery was well cared for with the exception of the area of the Poor Farm burials. The Poor Farm section of this cemetery is in the wooded section to the left side of the church; see the closeup of the church.

For those interested, the Botetourt Genealogy & History Fair will be held on July 9-12.