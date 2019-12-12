Martha Ellen Elmore, 100, of Blue Ridge, was called home to be with her beloved Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1919, in West Virginia.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, James Russell Elmore; and two great-granddaughters, Amanda Henderson and Kristin Atkinson.

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Robertson Booth and husband, Barrie, of Daleville, and Brenda Switzer and husband, Richard, of Troutville; grandchildren, David Robertson and wife, Kathy, of Clemmons, N.C., Jason Switzer and wife, Melinda, of Trouville, and Alicia Lovern and husband, Christian, of Daleville; great-grandchildren, Maranda and Samantha Switzer, Tanner and Blake Lovern; great-great-grandchildren, Bailey Atkinson and Connor Johnson, all whom she dearly loved; special friend, Mary Ellen Hutchison of Blacksburg; special neighbors, Pam and Willie Wingo; and many friends from Blue Ridge.

Martha spent many years working at the Radford Arsenal Plant along with two sewing factories. She loved her family and decided to stay home and keep her grandchildren for the remainder of her career. Martha enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, quilting and preparing wonderful meals for her family. Her grandchildren share so many beautiful memories of her and their grandfather that will be cherished forever.

A funeral service will be conducted at noon on Friday, December 13, at Oakey’s East Chapel with Pastor Scott McLucas officiating. Interment will follow in Old Dominion Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.