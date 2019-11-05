DAR surpasses 1 million members, Botetourt chapter

marks milestone by celebrating its local members

In October the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) surpassed 1 million total members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. The DAR is a women’s service organization whose members can trace their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War.

The Botetourt County Chapter NSDAR was organized in Eagle Rock on January 23, 1965, and first met at Santillane in Fincastle.

Bessie Hannah Stoner, the organizing regent, led the new chapter to being instrumental in establishing a museum in Botetourt for historic preservation, which opened November 27, 1966.

The original NSDAR chapter members included: Helen Carper Caldwell, Myrtle Spencer Camper, Virginia Austin Coon, Patricia Coon Ellis, Ella Peck Frantz, Kathleen Myers Glasgow, Katherine Camper Harris, Elizabeth Stoner Holt, Lelia Peck Lewis, Rebekah Peck, Lucille McClung Reamey, Catharine Stoner Peaslee, Ethel Noell Reid, Valydia Coon Smith, Ivan Plank Stoner, Hazeltine Slicer Thompson and Marion Ann Hall Wilson. Each DAR member has a unique story, but all share a passion for historic preservation, education and patriotism and a dedication to her local community.

Since its beginning, the Botetourt County chapter has been active in the preservation of historic buildings, restoring and maintaining the Allen-Carper Family Cemetery in honor of Patriot Malcom Allen and his family. Members also work with the Boy Scouts to place over 200 flags on graves of local Patriots and those who served in the Armed Forces. They also donate time and effort to support the community’s efforts toward preserving history, encouraging good citizenship, upholding the Constitution and educating youth about their heritage.

For more than 129 years, the DAR has strived to bring awareness to the honorable sacrifices and enduring legacy of all patriots who fought for America’s freedom. Through the DAR Genealogical Research System (www.dar.org/GRS), the public can access a free database of information amassed by the DAR about these patriots. DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than 1 million members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.dar.org.

You may also contact Botetourt County chapter directly regarding membership by emailing Emily Talbot-Guillote at eptg1019@gmail.comor JoElla John at jjohnregent@gmail.com. The chapter members welcome patriotic women to join with them and enjoy fellowship, friendship and through service, make a positive difference in the community.