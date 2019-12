Fincastle Garden Club members kept their tradition of honoring veterans by placing a wreath in five southern Botetourt County cemeteries and at their Blue Star Memorials in Troutville and Eagle Rock. Pictured left to right placing a wreath at the Trinity Cemetery adjacent to the VFW Hall on US 220 are members Barbara Vassar, Patsy Powell, Janet Richards, Shirley Mullins and Donna Grubb. Not pictured are members Mary Bosserman, Lee Minnix, Joyce Sarver, Sharon Smith, Paige Ware and Kathy Wolchuk.

