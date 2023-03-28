As Easter approaches, the Town of Buchanan held the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Buchanan Town Park last Saturday afternoon.

There were approximately 200 parents and children who attended the festivities. Children enjoyed collecting over 4,000 eggs which were scattered throughout the Town Park by volunteers. The town thanks the generous donors who supplied plastic eggs, candy, and hours of time to stuff and scatter the eggs throughout the park.

For more Buchanan news and events, visit www.townofbuchanan.com/news-events.php.

~ Fincastle Herald staff report