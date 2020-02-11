Dance at the VFW with music by Stone Coal Gap

VFW Post 1841 in Daleville will sponsor a dance on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the post on US 220. The band, Stone Coal Gap, will provide the music for this event. Donations at the door will be accepted.

Buchanan Dates To Remember

Special Events Committee Meeting – Be part of Buchanan’s event planning Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Buchanan Town Hall.

Acoustic Endeavors Concert – Save the date of Saturday, Feb. 29 to enjoy a return visit by Acoustic Endeavors performing in the Buchanan Theatre. Admission is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Buchanan Civil War History Weekend – The town is accepting applications for re-enactors and sutlers for the Buchanan Civil War History Weekend for April 24, 25 and 26. For additional information call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4, or http://www.townofbuchanan.com/buchanan-civil-war-history-weekend/.

Buchanan Garden Festival Vendors – The town is accepting applications for garden-themed vendors for the Buchanan Garden Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 2. For additional information call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4, or http://www.townofbuchanan.com/event/buchanan-garden-festival/.

Buchanan Garden Festival Plein Air Paint Competition – The town is accepting applications for the Buchanan Garden Festival Plein Air Paint Competition scheduled for Saturday, May 2. For additional information call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4, or, http://www.townofbuchanan.com/event/buchanan-garden-festival/.

Fund-raising breakfast for local charities

A pancake and sausage breakfast to benefit local charities will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, 7 a.m.-noon, at the Fincastle Fire Department. The Knights of Columbus from Transfiguration Catholic Church are doing the cooking, to benefit Botetourt’s Free Clinic, Resource Center, and Food Pantry. A $5 suggested donation per person may be paid at the door. Children ages 7 and under free. Eat-in or take-out. Bring your name/address stickers for a 50-50 drawing.