Dance at the VFW with music by Stone Coal Gap
VFW Post 1841 in Daleville will sponsor a dance on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the post on US 220. The band, Stone Coal Gap, will provide the music for this event. Donations at the door will be accepted.
Buchanan Dates To Remember
- Special Events Committee Meeting – Be part of Buchanan’s event planning Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Meeting Room of the Buchanan Town Hall.
- Acoustic Endeavors Concert – Save the date of Saturday, Feb. 29 to enjoy a return visit by Acoustic Endeavors performing in the Buchanan Theatre. Admission is $10. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.
- Buchanan Civil War History Weekend – The town is accepting applications for re-enactors and sutlers for the Buchanan Civil War History Weekend for April 24, 25 and 26. For additional information call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4, or http://www.townofbuchanan.com/buchanan-civil-war-history-weekend/.
- Buchanan Garden Festival Vendors – The town is accepting applications for garden-themed vendors for the Buchanan Garden Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 2. For additional information call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4, or http://www.townofbuchanan.com/event/buchanan-garden-festival/.
- Buchanan Garden Festival Plein Air Paint Competition – The town is accepting applications for the Buchanan Garden Festival Plein Air Paint Competition scheduled for Saturday, May 2. For additional information call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4, or, http://www.townofbuchanan.com/event/buchanan-garden-festival/.
Fund-raising breakfast for local charities
A pancake and sausage breakfast to benefit local charities will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, 7 a.m.-noon, at the Fincastle Fire Department. The Knights of Columbus from Transfiguration Catholic Church are doing the cooking, to benefit Botetourt’s Free Clinic, Resource Center, and Food Pantry. A $5 suggested donation per person may be paid at the door. Children ages 7 and under free. Eat-in or take-out. Bring your name/address stickers for a 50-50 drawing.