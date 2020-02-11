Botetourt County Libraries will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day.

BLUE RIDGE LIBRARY

Preschool Story Time

Every Monday and Thursday, 10:30-11 a.m.

Enjoy stories, crafts and play. Ages 2-5.

Yoga

Every Monday, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Breathe, stretch and relax with certified instructor Karen Wright. Fee: $45 for 5 weeks or one-time drop-in for $11. Space limited.

Gentle Yoga

Every Wednesday, 9:30-10:45 a.m.

Breathe, stretch and relax with certified instructor Karen Wright. Fee: $45 for 6 weeks or one-time drop-in for $11. Space limited.

Art Class

Every Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Learn to draw and paint with the medium of your choice. This college-level course (beginners welcome) is taught by Kathy Knapp. Fee: $50 for 6 weeks. Space limited.

Make a Valentine Basket

Thursday, Feb 13, 4-5 p.m.

Make a paper basket for Valentine’s Day. Ages 6+. Sign-up required.

Introduction to Windows 10

Fri, Feb 14, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Learn how to navigate and use this newest version of Windows. Sign-up required.

From Bonsack to Blue Ridge: A Historical Perspective

Sat, Feb 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Local author and historian Deedie Kagey will discuss the fascinating history of the Blue Ridge community and area, discussing points from her book From Bonsack to Blue Ridge: A Historical Perspective of Roanoke County and Botetourt County Communities in Transition.

LEGO Club

Tuesday, February 18, 4-5:30 p.m.

Practice creative engineering skills and teamwork through LEGO play. Ages 6+.

Scams and Fraud: How to Protect Yourself

Fri, Feb 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander explains how to protect yourself from fraud, scams and con artists, and what to do and expect if you are victimized. Specifically focused on seniors facing increased risk of financial scams and fraud.

Blue Ridge Community Drop-In Brunch

Sat, Feb 22, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Enjoy a casual drop-in brunch and your Blue Ridge neighbors and brainstorm community goals, challenges and solutions.

Zap! Static Electricity

Thu, Feb 27, 4-5 p.m.

Explore the power of static electricity through hands-on experiments. Ages 7+. Sign-up required.

Saving & Sharing Digital Photos

Fri, Feb 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Learn how to save and share digital photos by email, social media and other methods. Sign-up required.

BUCHANAN LIBRARY

February 13-Valentine Cupcake and Craft Celebration! 4-6 p.m., Buchanan Friends of the Library will be doing a craft with the younger children, Janet will provide cupcakes to decorate and Angie will make candy catapults with the tweens.

February 18, 25-Fa.m.ily Story Time, 11a.m.-12p.m., all ages

February 19, 26-Knitting 1-3

February 20-Invasive Plant Species 10 a.m.

February 22-Build a Penguin Workshop, 10-11a.m., ages 5-8, Sign up in advance, limit 10

February 27-Lego Club 4-5:30 p.m. ages 6 and up

EAGLE ROCK LIBRARY

Preschool Story Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. (2/13, 2/20, 2/27)

Afternoon Crafts: Fridays at 2:30 p.m.

2/14: Valentine’s Day Puzzle Wreath

2/21: Snowman Snow Measuring Stick

2/28: Marshmallow Igloo

Adult Crafts:

Thursday, February 13: Fortune Cookie Valentines at 10:30 a.m. (Drop your kids off in storytime and enjoy some crafting time with adults)

Wednesday, February 26: Rustic Suncatchers at 6

Knitting/Quilting: Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

New Directions Lifestyle Change Support Group: Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

Thursday, February 13: “Love You to Pizzas”: Make your own pizza at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 22: Eclectic Readers Book Club (they are reading House of Sand and Fog) at 10 a.m.

FINCASTLE LIBRARY

Gentle Yoga

Thursday, February 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, February 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Kirstie Brown will lead a gentle yoga class appropriate for all ages and experience levels. This class is free and registration is not required. Please bring your own yoga mat or towel.

Genealogy and History 2020 Planning Meeting

Thursday, February 13 at 2:00 p.m.

In 2020, Botetourt County will be 250 years old. To celebrate, we are planning a genealogy and history fair called Genealogy and History 2020. Please join us to help make this a successful event!

Valentine Craft Class

Thursday, February 13 at 4:00 p.m.

Make an adorable butterfly out of paper hearts. We will also have a mystery STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activity. This craft for children is free and materials will be provided.

Painting with Rheta Craft

Saturday, February 15 from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Bob Ross style landscape paintings.

$55 for 4-5 hours instruction and a painting to take home.

Please pay Rheta directly at the time of the class.

Bring lunch and a drink.

Have questions or want to register? Please contact Rheta Craft by phone at 540-793-1665 or by email at catawbafineartsataol.com.

Photo Scanning Project for Genealogy and History 2020

Monday, February 24 from 2-6 p.m.

We would like to scan your photos for a digital collection to be used at our Genealogy and History Fair 2020. We are looking for vintage photos, military photos, school photos, wedding photos, memorial cards, and anything else you think we may find of interest. We can also convert slides and negatives to digital photos. For questions or more information, please contact Rena Worthen at rworthenatbotetourtva.gov or 540-928-2707.

Backyard Botetourt

Monday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

A free monthly presentation by Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District and the Valley Conservation Council.

Genealogy Class

Thursday, February 27 at 2 p.m.

To register, please call or email Rena Worthen at 540-928-2707 or rworthenatbotetourtva.gov.

Leap Into Your Library

Saturday, February 29 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Roanoke Valley Libraries are working together with our schools to make sure all area kindergartners have library cards. Kindergartners and their families are encouraged to sign up for a library card and join us for a story time at 11:30a.m. and a science demonstration at12p.m. There will be stations for making crafts set up all around the library.