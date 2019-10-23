Buchanan Library celebrating Halloween Thursday

The Buchanan Library will celebrate Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 24 with “Tricks, Treats & Treasures.” The event will include candy, a handcraft, games and fun. It will be held from 4-7 p.m. at the library.

Town Improvement Society spaghetti dinner this Friday

The Buchanan Town Improvement Society is sponsoring a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drink will cost $10, eat in or take out. It will be held in the Community House at 421 Lowe Street, Buchanan.

Historical Society Founders Day Dinner October 25

The Botetourt County Historical Society will hold its 13th annual Founders Day Dinner on Friday, Oct. 25. It begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Fincastle United Methodist Church Family Life Center, 137 S. Church Street in Fincastle.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Peter Coogan, a professor at Hollins University, whose topic will be “October 1944: A World at War.” Coogan teaches American foreign relations, the history of international relations, revolution and war in Vietnam and modern American political history. He has conducted numerous seminars and published articles on British and American national security policy in the 20th century.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available to the Botetourt Historical Museum, from Historical Society board members, at Digital Image Printing in Daleville or by mail: P.O. Box 468, Fincastle. For more information, call 473-8391.

Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market

Applications are being accepted for the Buchanan Christmas Craft & Community Market. There are two opportunities to participate in this year’s event. The first is on Saturday, Nov. 30, and the second on Saturday, Dec. 14. For additional information, call the Buchanan Town Hall at 254-1212, Ext. 4.

‘Mother Hubbard’s Cupboards’ at Thousand Hills Coffee

As part of the 1000 Hills Art Project, Thousand Hills Coffee Shop in Daleville features a bimonthly art exhibit. The proceeds of sales goes to funding for the Nicombo Island Project, which provides meals and schools for children in Rwanda. November 8 through January 9, the featured artists will be a group of four ladies who enjoy painting together. The title of their exhibit is “Mother Hubbard’s Cupboards” as these professional paintings are on cupboard doors. These cupboard doors have been prepared to act as regular picture frames and appear as such.

The participating artists are Betty Williamson, Peggy Joe Decker, Connie Stacy and Elona Bobbitt. On November 8, from 6-8 p.m., there will be a meet and greet the artists at Thousand Hills Coffee Shop and everyone is welcome to attend.