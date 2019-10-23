Natural Bridge State Park has a series of wagon rides scheduled in November– November 9, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Rangers will be on hand with a campfire and s’mores.

Wagon rides will take place on the hour starting at 2 p.m. with the last ride departing at 5 p.m. Cost is $3 per person or $8 per family. Payment can be made in advance at the Visitor Center. Arrive 30 minutes early to allow time for payment and navigation to the trailhead from the Visitor Center. To prevent excessive wait-times, pre-registration is required. Register by calling the park at (540) 291-1330.