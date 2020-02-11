Mountain Castles Soil and Water Conservation District will host a program on livestock predation at Fincastle Fire and Rescue on Friday, March 13. The program begins at 7 p.m. Chad Fox from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) will discuss the major livestock predators in Virginia and considerations for their management.

Farmers across the country must manage threats to livestock from vultures, coyotes, and other predators. According to a report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, each year predators take more than 500,000 head of cattle, sheep and goats, valued at more than $126 million. USDA can assist farmers who experience suspected livestock predation.

The program is free and advance registration is not required.