Santa Claus sent an email to his elves at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department to get ready for the 2019 Santa Run.
This year’s run will be held from December 9-15 and the schedule is as follows:
- Monday, Dec. 9 (6-9 p.m.): Ashley Plantation and North Greenfield Street.
- Tuesday, Dec. 10 (6-9 p.m.): Shawnee Trail, the neighborhoods of Sowder Farms and Somersby, and Deerfield Road.
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 (6-9 p.m.): Nannies Market, Haymakertown Road to Stone Coal Road, Country Club Road, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Brunswick Forge Road, the neighborhood of Misty Hills, Huff Road, Sprinkle Road and Ridge Trail.
- Thursday, Dec. 12 (6-9 p.m.): Brughs Mill Road, Grist Mill Road, Marjorie Lane, Amen Lane, Plantation Drive, Luger Lane and Poor Farm Road.
- Friday, Dec. 13 (6-11 p.m.): the Town of Fincastle and the neighborhood of Santillane.
- Saturday, Dec. 14 (2-9 p.m.): 2 p.m., Fincastle Firehouse; 2:15 p.m., Brian Center; 4 p.m., the neighborhood of Walnut Manor, Blacksburg Road, Etzler Road and the neighborhoods of Woodridge and Dal-Nita Hills.
- Sunday, Dec. 15 (starting at 1 p.m.): Makeup day and special requests. Contact the fire department on Facebook or call 473-2142 with your requests.
Schedule may change due to fire calls or weather.