Santa Claus sent an email to his elves at the Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department to get ready for the 2019 Santa Run.

This year’s run will be held from December 9-15 and the schedule is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 9 (6-9 p.m.): Ashley Plantation and North Greenfield Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 10 (6-9 p.m.): Shawnee Trail, the neighborhoods of Sowder Farms and Somersby, and Deerfield Road.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 (6-9 p.m.): Nannies Market, Haymakertown Road to Stone Coal Road, Country Club Road, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Brunswick Forge Road, the neighborhood of Misty Hills, Huff Road, Sprinkle Road and Ridge Trail.

Thursday, Dec. 12 (6-9 p.m.): Brughs Mill Road, Grist Mill Road, Marjorie Lane, Amen Lane, Plantation Drive, Luger Lane and Poor Farm Road.

Friday, Dec. 13 (6-11 p.m.): the Town of Fincastle and the neighborhood of Santillane.

Saturday, Dec. 14 (2-9 p.m.): 2 p.m., Fincastle Firehouse; 2:15 p.m., Brian Center; 4 p.m., the neighborhood of Walnut Manor, Blacksburg Road, Etzler Road and the neighborhoods of Woodridge and Dal-Nita Hills.

Sunday, Dec. 15 (starting at 1 p.m.): Makeup day and special requests. Contact the fire department on Facebook or call 473-2142 with your requests.

Schedule may change due to fire calls or weather.