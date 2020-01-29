Thomas “Tommy” Everett Hodges, 64, of Buchanan, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a prolonged health issues that restricted his experiences with life. He will be in the unlimited expanse of Heaven to ride his Harley and be with his daughter, Shea; father, Carey, Sr.; and brother, Michael.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tina Wilhelm-Hodges; children and spouses, Shannon and Kevin Smith, Harley and Heather Hodges, and Kari Hodges and Jonathan Reid; grandchildren, Emory, Maggie, and one on the way, Nova; mother, Helen Hodges; siblings, Shearry Hodges, Barry Hodges, Susan Hodges, Amy Goodrich, and Carey Hodges; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Interment was in Mill Creek Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Botetourt Funeral Home, 254-3000. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.