Botetourt County Fair volunteers needed

Editor:

The Botetourt County Extension Office revived the Botetourt County Fair in 2013. Our efforts have been focused on highlighting local agriculture and providing a place for our 4-H and FFA youth to showcase their livestock, woodworking, homemaking, and other projects. The event is family friendly with a variety of activities for folks of all ages. We are confident that the community values this old-time county fair as much as we do.

To ensure the sustainability of the Botetourt County Fair, we would like to form a formal fair committee in 2020. This group would offer leadership to the core group of volunteers that are currently in place.

If you are interested in supporting the fair with your time or resources, please contact Kate Lawrence at the Botetourt Extension Office, MCL87@vt.edu or 473-8260. Help us make the Botetourt County Fair a sustainable event.

Kate Lawrence

Botetourt Agriculture & Natural Resources

Extension Agent