Earl William Gilliam, 75, of Buchanan, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 50 years, Beulah Mason Gilliam; infant daughter, Susan Gilliam; parents, Thornton and Elizabeth; siblings, Richard “Bud” Gilliam, Mamie Davis, Katherine Mars, and Joyce McCracken.

He retired from Carmeuse James River after over 45 years of service. His biggest hobbies included farming, gardening, fishing, and hunting.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Mark Early; grandsons, Mason and Zach Early; special niece, Becky Walker and her husband, Kenny; great-nephews, Levi and Matthew; special nephew, Daryl Gilliam; great-nephew, Evan; great-niece, Olivia; numerous other nieces and nephews; half-brothers, Everett Crouch and Clarence Crouch Jr.; sisters-in-law, Lois Slagle, Bernice Wheeler, Alice Dorey, and Thelma Ogden; many great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Carilion Hospice, Haley Rothbort and Emily Chote for their loving kindness and care.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with Chaplain Ray Sloan officiating. Interment was in Fairview Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Buchanan Fire Department, P.O. Box 275, Buchanan, 24066. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com