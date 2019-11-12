Troutville Fire Department held its first Charity Golf Tournament at Ashley Plantation on a sun-filled October 18.

Its purpose was to raise scholarship funds for Botetourt County high school seniors wishing to pursue higher education in a two- or four-year program in Fire, EMS or Criminal Justice. The tournament was exceptionally successful and the department looks forward to awarding two scholarships to deserving seniors.

The day began with a luncheon provided by Chick-fil-A for 23 teams of golfers and supporting volunteers from the fire department, Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club, friends and family members of the Golf Scholarship Committee, Carter Bank & Trust and others. A shotgun start at 12 noon got the tournament under way.

The day ended at about 5 p.m. with generous prizes for the golfers, including a sleeve of golf balls that displayed the Troutville Fire Department logo and many gift certificates from Daleville restaurants. Door prizes included a smoker and a self-propelled lawn mower. Two raffles were held: a drawing for a 50/50 and a high quality watch. The Clubhouse kitchen staff provided trays of finger foods to cap off the day.

The Fire Department wishes to thank the Ashley Plantation Golf pro and the Clubhouse staff for their guidance and genuine support that resulted in a successful first golf venture for the fire department.

The tournament would not have been as successful without the generous financial support from the following sponsors: Chief’s Level: Sam’s Club ($5,000); Captain’s Level: Sheetz ($2,500); Robert Young’s Auto, Truck & Towing ($2000); and Southeast Connections ($2,000).

The following organizations sponsored either a hole, the longest drive, the scoreboard, the closest to the pin, a beverage cart or a team putting contest: Ashley Owens, State Farm, FA Wagner Insurance Agency, Hurt and Proffitt, A Little Off the Top Barbershop, Radar Funeral Home, Lawrence Companies, The Bank of Fincastle, Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club, Roanoke Gas Company, Carter Bank & Trust, Botetourt Veterinary Hospital, The Glebe, Ikenberry’s, Chief Ferguson and Battalion Chiefs, Bank of Botetourt, Lew’s Restaurant/Kim Payne, Marks-Tiller Insurance Agency, Donnie D’s Bagel & Deli, Blue Ridge Rescue Suppliers, Davis H. Elliot Company, The Landscape Store, Servpro, and Pizza Hut (Virginia Pizza Co).

The scholarship funds and student selections will be administered by the Roanoke Valley Foundation. The fire department worked closely with the two Botetourt high schools and the Foundation in developing criteria for the selections, which includes community service.

The Department’s Scholarship Committee has already met to begin planning for the Second Annual Charity Golf Tournament.