The Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club presented Lion Scott Johnston with the prestigious Melvin Jones Award at their annual Christmas Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Johnston is a charter member of the Daleville-Fincastle Lions Club and served as club president for Lions Year 2020-2021. During his year as president, the club received the coveted international Club Excellence Award. He has served as the zone chair of Region 1, Zone 2, since July 1, 2021.

In addition to his service as a Lion, he is a very active member of the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, currently serving as treasurer. He was instrumental in organizing the successful “Draw Down” joint fundraiser between the club and the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department in 2022.

His wife, Michelle, is also a charter member of the Lions Club.

Johnston joins club members Jim Spitz, Lowell Skelton, Carole Smith and Mary Sue McCormack as a Melvin Jones Fellow.