We’ve been talking a lot about “cozy” things at the library lately, and now we’re doing something special with cozy mysteries. Before I tell you about that, let’s get acquainted with this popular genre.

Cozy mysteries are a mystery subgenre, and they’re very popular in Botetourt. Unlike more intense mysteries, cozies are “clean reads” that bypass most graphic violence, explicit scenes and profanity. The crime normally occurs offstage, and most victims are unsavory characters who “had it coming.” Cozies are quick reads filled with plenty of red herrings and plot twists to keep readers guessing, so they appeal to people who enjoy an intellectual puzzle tucked into fun stories.

Cozy mysteries place emphasis on plot and character development. They’re not as action-packed as thrillers and crime novels, but they’re certainly charming. Most cozies are set in small towns or villages with tight-knit communities where everybody knows everybody. While some main characters are detectives, many feature protagonists who are amateur sleuths. Whether detective or amateur, they’re usually not taken seriously by “real” detectives or local police, yet these sleuths (often women) are smarter than they seem and use their puzzle-solving skills to crack the case. They, along with the supporting characters, are likeable, humorous, eccentric and entertaining.

Cozy characters come from different backgrounds: bed and breakfast owner, teacher, bookstore owner, cat fancier, baker, librarian and, predictably, the “town gossip.” You get to know and love these towns and their characters through their stories, and that’s why more and more authors are turning their cozy mysteries into series. Reading the next installment in a cozy mystery series can feel like catching up with old friends.

Still surprised that a mystery book can leave you feeling warm and fuzzy? We’d love to help find the right one for you! Here are some recommendations from our library staff:

Roderick Alleyn series by Ngaio Marsh

Bookmobile Cat series by Laurie Cass

Hannah Swensen series by Joanne Fluke

Aurora Teagarden series by Charlaine Harris

Flower Shop Mystery series by Kate Collins

Jim Qwilleran series by Lilian Jackson Braun

Vera Stanhope series by Ann Cleeves

Tea Shop Mystery series by Laura Childs

Miss Marple series by Agatha Christie

Now, for that special surprise: Stop by any branch of the Botetourt County Libraries and pick up a Kensington Cozy Card. Every time you check out a cozy mystery, a library staff member will punch your Cozy Card. When your Cozy Card has been punched 10 times, you can mail it to Kensington Books to receive a FREE advance copy of a cozy mystery! You have until December 31, 2021 to complete up to 10 punch cards and receive up to 10 free books.