The Buchanan Elementary Language Arts Committee and the Buchanan Elementary Library Helpers are hosting a new community project called “Lucky in Literature.”

While you are in and around the Town of Buchanan, keep your eyes open for brightly colored plastic envelopes. If you are lucky enough to discover one, inside you will find a book (or two) to read. Think of this as a book scavenger hunt. Find a book, read it if you would like, and then re-hide it in a public town space for someone else to uncover.

Students pictured from left are Cheyenne Kuykendall, Melody Martin, Evan Hall, Pierce Woodyard, Laighton Tate, Charlie Stull and Hailee Vassar.