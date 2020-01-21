Would you like to learn a new skill? The Botetourt County Libraries have lots of opportunities for you to learn skills pertaining to the fiber arts, including knitting, quilting, crocheting, sewing, and more!

Anyone interested in quilting is invited to join the Blue Ridge Quilters Guild, which meets at the Blue Ridge branch on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. There are different programs and speakers featured each month. Participants can work on a joint project, such as charity quilts, or bring something of their own to work on. Beginners are welcome and can receive guidance and encouragement from experienced quilters. The Quilters Guild occasionally offers classes, which will be advertised on the Library’s events calendar at bocolibraries.info. If you would like more information about the Blue Ridge Quilters Guild, call or text Cathy Wickham at 540-427-1424.

Join Knit 1, Read Too at the Buchanan branch for knitting, crocheting, and needlepoint, every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. This group is for experienced knitters and needle crafters who like to exchange ideas and provide help and inspiration to fellow group members. New members are welcome. Participants work on individual projects while enjoying coffee and conversation. They also discuss their favorite knitting instruction books and knitting-themed cozy mysteries. If you have questions or would like more information, email Susan Davis at sdavis9281@aol.com.

The Knit-Wits Knitting Club and Quilty Pleasures Quilting Club meet at the Eagle Rock branch every Wednesday at 10 a.m. They invite you to join them to work on a collective project or bring one of your own. If you’re not an experienced knitter or quilter, club members would be happy to help you get started. An Introduction to Knitting and Quilting will be offered on Thursday, January 23 at 2:30 p.m. This would be a great opportunity for beginners to learn the basics. If you’d like to register for this free class, call the Eagle Rock branch at 928-2800 to reserve your spot. Eagle Rock’s knitters and quilters have worked on various projects to benefit the community, including sensory quilts for Alzheimer’s patients, Christmas stockings for retired veterans, and quilts raffled off by the Friends of the Library.

The Fincastle branch hosts a Fiber Art group on the first Friday of each month at 10:30 a.m. Participants are encouraged to bring an ongoing project to work on while chatting with fellow crafters and enjoying light refreshments. New skills are introduced each month. Past meetings have featured lessons on felting, needlepoint, rug hooking, and finger knitting. At the February meeting, participants will learn how to locker hook, which is a way of turning fabric strips into rag rugs. If you’d like to learn to crochet, a free class for ages 10 and up will be held on Saturday, January 25. Register to ensure that enough materials are available for all participants. Sign up at the Fincastle branch’s circulation desk or by calling 928-2700. Be on the lookout for details on an upcoming weaving class, coming soon!

-Audrey Clark

Fincastle Library