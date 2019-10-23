McCaleb the right person at the right time for School Board

Editor:

As Election Day nears, I am writing to ask something of our citizens. When you vote for your representative on the Botetourt County School Board, I ask that you keep the best interests of our county’s students in mind.

Historically, the school system’s budget has been placed under great scrutiny. This is right and proper and should not change. It is the single largest investment made by the county each year. Moreover, taxpayers’ dollars are precious and should always be handled with care.

But the operation of a school system isn’t simply about allocation of funds. Its primary function is the education of our young people. Too often classroom instruction either receives little discussion or no discussion at all. This needs to change. While it is not the job of the School Board to tell teachers how to teach, a member with Dana McCaleb’s educational expertise can make essential decisions based on how it affects the classroom, the teachers, and the students directly.

The county has been blessed with a new superintendent who is keenly focused on the well being of our students. Dr. Chen has a firm understanding of current educational methods and best practices– those things that help both teacher and student succeed.

I believe the Botetourt County School Board needs someone with the same kind of experience and know how it takes to meet the needs of our students.

While it is true that I have long been friends with Dana McCaleb, that is secondary to why I proudly support her candidacy.

I watched as Dana faithfully served the students of James River High School for 15 years. I saw the time and attention she devoted to students that most folks had given up on. And I stood on the football field of JRHS and watched the parents of those same students– now graduates– come to her with tear-filled gratitude. This happened again and again.

God bless anyone with the initiative and fortitude to run for public office. These candidates, like the rest of us, aren’t in need of additional responsibilities or headaches. They run because they love their community and want to contribute to its ongoing success.

Where membership on the Botetourt County School Board is concerned, I firmly believe that Dana McCaleb is the right person at the right time for the right job.

Curtis Alderson

Fincastle

Leffel highly qualified for Botetourt School Board

Editor:

I am proud to say that I have known Beth Leffel from the date of her birth and her great family for generations.

It gives me great pleasure to recommend her for the Botetourt County School Board. She is a Botetourt County native, has a child in our school system and understands the local government. She has served on the Clarke County School Board. She is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science Degree. She has a Master’s Degree in Public Health from George Washington University and a Doctorate of Philosophy Degree from the Medical College of Virginia. She is highly qualified to serve us on the Botetourt County School Board.

Read up on the candidates. Get the facts. Talk directly with the candidates. Let’s have a debate between the candidates!

Robert Waid

Fincastle

Veterans Appreciation Day held

Editor:

American Legion Post 240 and VFW Post 1841 jointly conducted a Veterans Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 12. We would like to thank the following people and organizations for their efforts in making this event an enormous success:

The Fincastle Library for helping with our printing needs; Rader Funeral Home for also helping with our printing needs; Ikenberry Orchard for donating apples and pumpkins; Country Cookin’ for donating the strawberries; Kimberly Clay for her tireless efforts as our greeting person; Lee Minnix of the Sunshine Girls for conducting the formal ceremonies; VFW Post 1841 Ladies Auxiliary for serving the meal; Marine Corps League of Rockbridge Patriots Det. 1351 for the presentation of the “Colors; the Virginia Gentlemen for singing of our national anthem; Frank Ware, Commander of VFW Post 5895, for his keynote speech; the Fincastle Fire Department for bringing two fire engines; Buddy Dix for bringing his military vehicle; Lois Fritz of New Freedom Farms for her insight into conducting this affair; the students of Lord Botetourt High School for helping with the arts and crafts and also dispensing ice cream and strawberry shortcake; the members of both military posts who volunteered for acting as guides; and Mike Pruitt for allowing our guests to park on his property. Without the efforts of all these people, this event would not have been a success.

Dennis Craft

Commander, American Legion Post 240

Louis Silcox

Commander, VFW Post 1841

BEA-PAC endorses School Board candidates

Editor:

The Botetourt Education Association Political Action Committee (BEA-PAC) is pleased to announce its endorsement of candidates for the Botetourt County School Board. The BEA-PAC began the selection process in September by inviting all School Board candidates to submit their answers to an education issue questionnaire.

Scott Swortzel, from the Blue Ridge District, and Tim Davidick, from the Valley District, understand the needs of our schools. They each value a positive working relationship with the BEA, the largest employee group in Botetourt County Schools. Swortzel has demonstrated his commitment to our schools by his three terms of service on the board. Davidick has served on the LBHS PTSA as its liaison to the School Board.

The BEA-PAC believes that we are very fortunate to have two public education friendly candidates in the Fincastle District, Dr. Beth Leffel and Dana McCaleb. Both would be assets to our school system. Leffel has prior experience serving on a School Board, and offers expertise in the area of STEM-H. McCaleb is a former Botetourt County school teacher with significant instructional and training experience and has served as president of James River High School’s PTSA.

We are pleased to have such strong candidates to support. The BEA PAC encourages all Botetourt County citizens to vote on November 5.

Kathleen Morra-Sloan

BEA-PAC

Badgers thank supporters of recent golf tournament

Editor:

The Botetourt Badgers travel basketball organization would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their support of our recent golf tournament: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club (Jeff Sprinkle and staff), Bojangles, Bank of Botetourt, Josh Dix (ReMax Realtor), Protos Security, Engineering Concepts, Jennifer Ikenberry (ReMax Realtor), Austin Bousman (ReMax Realtor), Tuck Chiropractic, First Citizens Bank, Tribe Fitness, Applied Industrial Technologies, Universal RX, Alcova Mortgage, Lane Financial Services, Kembel Tax Service, Investment Management Corporation, Matt Ward for Sheriff, Scott Turf Equipment, Dr. Richard Bailey, Cardinal Rubber & Seal, Carter Machinery, Bug Man Exterminating, Rick Stover Realty, Daleville Town Center, Freedom First Bank, First Bank & Trust, Neuse Title Services, Ballast Point, Ashley Plantation Golf Club, Andrew Fralin, Chance Henry, Cameron Meador, Nick Turner, Christian Kish, Brian Greathouse, Chip Eberly, Derrick Roth, Jeff Hicks, Dylan Hicks, Cline Dooley, Cody Dooley, Gus Henning, Stephan Jones, Jim Ketron, Don Chappel, Roger Musgrove, John Griffith, Stephanie Honts, Ned Nonts, Garrett Honts, Linda McMillan, Sue Ketron, Cindy Musgrove, Andy Shotwell, John Shotwell, Marty Francis, Pete Peters, Jason Yetter, Josh Ferguson, Don Minnick, Ken Mowles, Jimmie Elliott, Barbara Elliott, Jim Lewis, Jeanette Hale, Brady Kish, Jim Phillips, Chris Wright, Dennis Laliberte, David Wood, Garry Rock, Bruce Kaplan, C.J. Boothe, Brit Wyrick, Russ Sprinkle, John Scott, and Fred Mattern.

The Botetourt Badgers travel organization is made up of fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh grade boys, 98 percent of whom are Botetourt County residents. The goal of the organization is to enhance the skills of the boys in this county, with the ultimate goal of helping the high school teams in the future. This organization is starting its fifth year of existence and appreciates all of the support of the local community. Should you like to further help out the organization, please contact botetourtbadgers@yahoo.com.

Botetourt Badgers

Travel Basketball Organization