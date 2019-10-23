A 200-foot section of Old Fincastle Road (Route 655) will be closed between Sugar Tree Hollow Road (Route 684) and Zion Hill Road (Route 681) for slope repairs from 8 a.m. on October 30 to 5 p.m. on November 15, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Residents along the roadway will have access to their homes. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes to the north side of the closure on Route 655 and may use Route 681, Zion Hill Road, for access as an alternative from northbound Route 220.