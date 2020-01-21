The Botetourt County Public Schools Special Education Advisory Committee (BCPS SEAC) is holding a regular business meeting on January 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the library at Lord Botetourt High School.

The BCPS SEAC functions to advise the school division of needs in the education of children with disabilities. In addition, the BCPS SEAC assists in the development of long-range plans, priorities and strategies for meeting the identified needs of children with disabilities. The BCPS SEAC is comprised of parents of students with disabilities, representatives of local agencies, community members and school representatives.

Special Education Advisory Committee meetings are open to the public. Parent and student involvement is encouraged, valued and welcomed. If you would like more information regarding the local BCPS SEAC, contact your child’s case manager, special education teacher, or Julie A. Baker, Director of Special Education, at 473-8263 or jbaker@bcps.k12.va.us.