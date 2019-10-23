Jeff Mutter is the new conservation technician for Mountain Castles Soil & Water Conservation District. A 2019 graduate of Virginia Tech, Mutter holds a B.S. from the College of Natural Resources and the Environment. Mutter is a native of Russell County, where he interned with Clinch Valley SWCD and worked as a grazing specialist for Stuart Land and Cattle Company.

Since starting with Mountain Castles SWCD in August, Mutter has been working to obtain his conservation planning certification through the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which oversees soil and water districts. He has also been getting to know local producers through numerous farm visits. Mutter has several new conservation projects planned and approved, aided by staff from the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

For the 2020 program year, Mountain Castles SWCD has a record amount of cost-share available to farmers interested in implementing conservation “best management practices” on their farms. Practices qualifying for cost-share include stream exclusion of livestock, cover crops, animal waste storage facilities, and streambank stabilization.

For technical assistance or to schedule a farm visit, contact Mutter at (540) 400-0707 or at jeff.mutter@mountaincastle.org. More information about the Virginia Agricultural Cost Share Program is available at www.mountaincastles.org.