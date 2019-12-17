Ivy Doris Sharpe, 91, of Fincastle, passed away at her home Friday, December 13, 2019.

Ivy was born September 8, 1928 in Newport, Wales and moved to the United States in 1954. She lived in New Jersey and moved to Botetourt County 1983. Ivy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Amelia Powers Sharpe.

She was an avid gardener, spending many hours tending to her flower gardens and working outdoors. Ivy was a member of the Fincastle Diners Club and the Red Hats Society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother. Ivy is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Tina and Rich McConchie of Buchanan, and Debbie Harris of Fincastle; grandchildren, Jesse (Katie) McConchie Carter of Buchanan, Colin (Michele) McConchie of Long Island, New York, and Amanda McDermott of Japan; one brother and sister-in-law, David and Jean Sharpe of the United Kingdom; and her beloved fur baby, Angeline.

A celebration of Ivy’s life was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17 at Rader Funeral Home, Daleville with Ben Peyton officiating. Burial was in Godwin Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to League for Animal Protection, P.O. Box 561, Fincastle, 24090. Online condolences may be made at www.rader-funeralhome.com.